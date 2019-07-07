Soros Fund Management Has Raised By $23.34 Million Its Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position; Iridian Asset Management Increased Zynga (ZNGA) Position By $148.91 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) stake by 717.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 1.23M shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)’s stock rose 19.75%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 1.40 million shares with $27.85M value, up from 171,332 last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd now has $16.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 5.07M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL: CFIUS FOUND NO UNRESOLVED NATL SECURITY CONCERNS; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Allergan: 13F; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 30703.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Iridian Asset Management Llc acquired 29.78M shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The Iridian Asset Management Llc holds 29.88M shares with $159.26 million value, up from 97,000 last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 9.56M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES FOR $250M IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc stake by 30,428 shares to 55,459 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sba Communications Corp stake by 9,400 shares and now owns 14,300 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $727,513 activity. 127,194 shares were sold by Ryan Jeffrey Miles, worth $549,478 on Friday, January 18. Bromberg Matthew S sold $178,035 worth of stock or 41,500 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Monday, January 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $5.75 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, May 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 568,383 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 1.64 million shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 1,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 11,596 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 16,890 shares. Blue Harbour Ltd Partnership reported 2.02% stake. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership holds 1.27 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Maplelane Lc has invested 0.27% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Group One Trading LP holds 1.09M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 160,189 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 22,471 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 1.03 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp invested in 124,453 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Com New York invested in 0.01% or 18,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 26.09M shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Marvell Technology Group had 32 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by UBS. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by M Partners. Citigroup maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Friday, March 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Rosenblatt. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Macquarie Research maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Susquehanna.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Vici Pptys Inc stake by 1.26M shares to 19.64M valued at $429.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zillow Group Inc (Prn) stake by 19.50M shares and now owns 1.00M shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) was reduced too.