Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) Holder Water Asset Management Decreased Position by $2.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.65M, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (SBS) by 51.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 250,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The hedge fund held 233,364 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 483,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Companhia De Saneamento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.94M shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 28/03/2018 – Payment Of Interest On Own Capital Notice To Shareholders; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: SAO PAULO PRIVATIZATION PROGRAM BOARD TO ASSESS LETTER

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 5,168 shares. Decatur reported 46,919 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.59M shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP stated it has 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Patten Patten Tn has 1.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 49,843 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Company invested in 11,858 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.18 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sanders Capital Limited Liability has 3.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schmidt P J Invest, Wisconsin-based fund reported 29,851 shares. Covington Inv Incorporated has invested 1.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davenport & Ltd Llc reported 25,362 shares. Essex Financial Inc has 8,050 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 571 are held by Columbia Asset.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 235,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $63.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.