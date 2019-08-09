Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Market Value Declined While First Light Asset Management Boosted by $9.55 Million Its Position

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 395.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 345,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 1.05 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/04/2018 – $DVAX #AACR18 SD-101 + PD1 combo in HNSCC abstract out 40% ORR: 4 PRs; 1 SD, 5 PDs in 10 pts; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax’s HEPLISAV-B ACIP Recommendations Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 94.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 80,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 4,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, down from 85,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 108,829 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY SHR $3.63; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 42,816 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 857,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 4.24M shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 149,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 45,309 were reported by Hap Trading Ltd Co. Federated Inc Pa has 3.81 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Howard Hughes Institute holds 21,355 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Communications New York reported 6,753 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 49,300 shares in its portfolio. 1.71M are owned by First Light Asset Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 95,459 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 40,648 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.01% or 45,000 shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares to 914,307 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Synovus Financial Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,306 shares. Nomura Asset Management Company reported 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 53 were reported by Reilly. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 50,912 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 10,807 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp accumulated 40,643 shares. Basswood Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 33,917 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 214 shares. 16,143 are owned by Fmr Lc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.39% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Buckingham Asset holds 929 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 419,131 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 3.73 million shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn) by 3.50 million shares to 17.90M shares, valued at $19.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. The insider Edmonds-Waters Christopher sold $889,333.