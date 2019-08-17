Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Coty (COTY) as Market Value Rose; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by $402,795

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 4.48 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +64.3%, EST. +62.1%; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 2277.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 9,344 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425,000, up from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 159.44% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 1.55M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Victory Mngmt Inc reported 6,603 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 552,244 shares. 814 were accumulated by Parkside Finance Fincl Bank. Manufacturers Life Co The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 482,526 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 4.10 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 271,584 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 92,365 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 142,517 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 60,094 were reported by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Com Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 16,200 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 1.50M shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 102,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 812,763 shares. Lateef Mgmt LP reported 529,984 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Prudential Finance accumulated 484,798 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oslo Asset Management As holds 711,100 shares or 7.25% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.08% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 233,096 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest Management holds 0.11% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 5,781 shares. Ashford Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 83,075 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement owns 714,819 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 92,537 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 4,602 shares. Cleararc Inc has invested 0.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ubs Asset Management Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.60M shares.

