Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Celgene (Put) (CELG) by $3.15 Million; Gabalex Capital Management Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Decreased by $950,000

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 3.69 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.79 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 22.21M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $383.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $37.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 35,042 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 60,000 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 27,700 are owned by Compton Capital Management Inc Ri. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 893,794 shares. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 35,000 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 0.14% stake. Balyasny Asset Lc has 156,556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 86,608 shares. Cls reported 17,183 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 15,270 shares. Blume Cap invested in 32,250 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A ‘Better-Than-Feared’ Micron Technology – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “3 Chip Stocks Rallying on China Trade Rhetoric – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Itâ€™s An Ugly Road Back to the Top for Micron Stock, But It Will Make It – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 29.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sandoz Recalls Ulcer Drug, Anchiano Strikes Agreement With ADT Pharma, Proteon Announces Reverse Merger – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Pete Corp by 150,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).