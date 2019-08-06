Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) as Market Value Declined; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holder Spc Financial Upped Its Stake by $367,700 as Share Price Rose

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 94,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 75,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 1.65M shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 457,091 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.22M, up from 407,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 3.54 million shares traded or 42.24% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 125,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.49% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 76,345 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 526,887 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 114,693 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 46,563 are owned by Utah Retirement. Nuwave Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Sun Life has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 419 shares. Jefferies accumulated 23,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 456 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 6,447 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 3,259 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,565 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares to 17,428 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Group invested in 0.03% or 1,184 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.12 million shares stake. Nordea Management invested in 0.01% or 211,429 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 2.33 million shares. Blair William And Co Il holds 114,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Caprock Gru accumulated 12,009 shares. 3.78M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Canada Pension Plan Board has 127,574 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 57,116 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc accumulated 0.55% or 106,687 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 658 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 12,781 shares. 40,835 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il.