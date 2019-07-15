Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lifted Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stake by $9.54 Million as Shares Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.02B market cap company. It closed at $27.71 lastly. It is down 24.33% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 140,088 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 450,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Technology Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 5.87 million shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).