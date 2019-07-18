Soros Fund Management Has Lifted Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake by $8.10 Million; Shares Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Value Rose, Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 46.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59M, down from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 652,368 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 16/05/2018 – Jounce Therapeutics to Present Data from Ongoing ICONIC Trial of JTX-2011 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Ann; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PATRICIA HEMINGWAY HALL ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 67,900 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 213,204 shares to 56,730 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,467 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.2% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% or 41,061 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) reported 169,139 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tdam Usa reported 13,208 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 658,360 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.41% or 6,580 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.03% or 27,637 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc accumulated 273,768 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Joel Isaacson Com Lc invested in 10,778 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1,100 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.01% or 688 shares. 203,391 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 29,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advsr LP reported 0.24% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.19 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.