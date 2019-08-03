Soros Fund Management Has Increased Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake by $21.79 Million; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose While Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Position

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 57,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 35,022 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51 million, down from 92,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin: Industry Team Awarded $1.4B Sustainment Contract to Support F-35 Fleet Operations; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-Missile maker MBDA plans tie-ups not takeovers in U.S. push; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 22/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awards Three-Year Contract to IBC Advanced Alloys to Produce a Key Component of the F-35 Lightning Il Using lBC’s Cost-Saving Precision Cast Beryllium Alloy Technology

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 227.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 660,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.50 million, up from 289,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 414,732 shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 23/05/2018 – Viper Equity Partners of Palm Beach Brings Private Equity Firms and Healthcare Together; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 125,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 15.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: The Race Is On – Investorplace.com” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy: A Higher Earnings Strike Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying On Dips – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners’ (VNOM) CEO Travis Stice on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 18.17 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 64,378 shares to 136,473 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M.

