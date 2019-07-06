Soros Fund Management Has Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Position By $10.61 Million; Exelon (EXC) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 95.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 252,602 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock rose 6.58%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 518,462 shares with $21.88 million value, up from 265,860 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $74.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 5.37 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT SCALE IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. See Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $47 New Target: $49.5000 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43 New Target: $47 Upgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 3.88 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity. Aliabadi Paymon sold 17,500 shares worth $837,900.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.77 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.49 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Exelon Corporation shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd invested 0.19% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Uss Invest Limited holds 0.5% or 878,381 shares in its portfolio. 1.03 million were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Mufg Americas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Coastline Co accumulated 11,404 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 92,915 shares. Ci Investments owns 20,633 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw And Co Inc has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 725,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Public has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Oppenheimer And Communication Inc owns 0.03% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 24,747 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 22,281 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability reported 47,707 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Co holds 13,225 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Morgan Stanley (MS) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Four Models Forecasting Trucking Spot Rates In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Zillow Group Inc (Prn) stake by 19.50 million shares to 1.00 million valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 313,084 shares and now owns 186,916 shares. Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) was reduced too.