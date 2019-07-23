Soros Fund Management Has Increased M & T Bk (MTB) Holding by $16.02 Million as Stock Declined; Rbo & Co Has Lowered Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holding as Valuation Rose

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.29M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 1968.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 102,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $162.61. About 782,988 shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corp Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 2,885 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,200 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Ims Cap Management accumulated 2,390 shares. 13,550 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated owns 239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial has 6,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 48,095 were accumulated by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. 293 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 207,654 shares stake. Monetary Management Group holds 0.03% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 500 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,591 shares. 174,186 were accumulated by Natixis. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 81,902 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 80,885 shares to 4,412 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $1.88 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $1.65M were sold by King Darren J on Thursday, January 31.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W..

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & by 15,351 shares to 164,597 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 191,487 shares. Montecito State Bank reported 12,335 shares. Oppenheimer & Comm holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 53,321 shares. First Manhattan holds 3.46 million shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Company reported 84,974 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.26% or 121,276 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 33 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). West Family holds 0.25% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Lc stated it has 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.03% or 7,551 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division accumulated 10,872 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York holds 68,209 shares. Retail Bank holds 0.67% or 1.13M shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated stated it has 14,294 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.