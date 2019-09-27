Soros Fund Management Has Increased Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake; Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies has $24 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.25’s average target is 8.88% above currents $17.68 stock price. Patterson Companies had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, September 6. The stock of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. See Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) latest ratings:

21/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $24 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

Soros Fund Management Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 41.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 191,027 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 648,118 shares with $28.91M value, up from 457,091 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.35 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 2.30 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.48% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 81,520 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 360,804 shares. Pnc Ser Gru invested in 1.24 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 45,468 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 11,560 shares. Synovus Corp reported 56 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 117,492 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gluskin Sheff & Associate reported 62,072 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 982,285 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc reported 782,145 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Trust invested in 1,028 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Interactive Brokers launches ‘Lite’ service; rivals slip – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “E*Trade inches down after downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Stock Just Got Interesting for Contrarians – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Can We Go a Day Without Politics? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 25.39% above currents $43.17 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, July 19. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1.04 million shares to 61,384 valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kimbell Rty Partners Lp stake by 45,224 shares and now owns 304,776 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) was reduced too.

Patterson Companies, Inc. distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through Dental and Animal Health divisions. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold Patterson Companies, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 496,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prns Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 80,341 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 137,393 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Llc invested in 10,411 shares. Td Management Lc holds 5 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Perkins Cap invested in 37,975 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 422,773 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 2.24 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 0.26% or 20,820 shares. 245,125 were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 17,360 shares.

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patterson beats EPS consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 743,255 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) and; 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 07/03/2018 U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurday’s Employment Will Be on an At-Will Basis