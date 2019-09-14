Soros Fund Management Has Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake by $1.10 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Shares Rose While Ajo LP Has Raised Its Position

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 120,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 1.79 million shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.76M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 212,175 shares to 712,175 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13 million for 21.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 49,776 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 5,565 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitchell Capital Management Co accumulated 36,008 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.31% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 17,609 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 4,376 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 64,073 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar reported 0.01% stake. Institute For Wealth Management Lc stated it has 14,461 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.08% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 502,535 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.21M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 4,612 are held by Telos Mngmt. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 80,146 shares to 832,109 shares, valued at $39.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 399,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,740 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).