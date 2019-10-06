Soros Fund Management Has Cut Stake in Celgene (Put) (CELG) as Stock Value Declined; Donaldson Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Starbucks Com (SBUX)

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 3.47 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.45 After Juno Dilution; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Revenue $14.4B-$14.8B; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird whistles up a co-development/co-commercialization pact with Celgene on bb2121 CAR-T $BLUE $CELG; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation | pomalidomide | Pomalyst® | 04/04/2018 | Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 15,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 541,752 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.42M, up from 526,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 5.89 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.