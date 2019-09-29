Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) as Valuation Rose; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Decreased Position in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) by $2.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 35,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 536,699 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.78M, down from 571,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 806,959 shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 97.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 12,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 167,910 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q EPS $3.48; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 earnings per share, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $153.76 million for 14.34 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 152,290 shares to 382,900 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 267,963 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 2,636 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 26,804 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Korea Investment Corp has 0.04% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 38,073 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 100,161 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement owns 20,218 shares. Wright Service reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,444 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Concourse Limited Liability Co owns 8,340 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 5,601 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Penn Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.29% or 13,216 shares. Alps has 0% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 1,878 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 402,105 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 83,414 shares. Jefferies Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Signature And Inv Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 16,623 shares in its portfolio. 263,324 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. D E Shaw And Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 86,038 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Maine-based Schroder Mgmt has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 680,546 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Comml Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 478,549 shares. Hillsdale Invest reported 7,510 shares.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.82M for 12.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 38,714 shares to 88,714 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

