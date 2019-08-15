Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding; Whitehorse Finance (WHF) Sentiment Is 3.83

Whitehorse Finance Inc (WHF) investors sentiment increased to 3.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 2.75, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 6 cut down and sold their stakes in Whitehorse Finance Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.29 million shares, up from 1.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Whitehorse Finance Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 41.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock rose 6.52%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 14,042 shares with $523,000 value, down from 24,023 last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $2.35B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.02. About 620,974 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $85 MLN; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 77,434 shares traded. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF) has declined 4.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50; 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. for 464,208 shares. Tradition Capital Management Llc owns 66,446 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 311,057 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Trexquant Investment Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 14,957 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $493,496 activity. Another trade for 14,250 shares valued at $493,496 was made by SADASIVAM SHAKER on Tuesday, May 21.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Kimbell Rty Partners Lp stake by 118,925 shares to 350,000 valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Energizer Hldgs Inc New stake by 290,000 shares and now owns 805,000 shares. On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. II-VI Inc has $5000 highest and $31 lowest target. $41’s average target is 10.75% above currents $37.02 stock price. II-VI Inc had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. BTIG Research maintained II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) rating on Monday, June 24. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $31 target.