Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $4.00 Million as Share Price Declined; Mayo Investment Advisers Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL) by $415,989 as Market Value Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 1.77 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $195.86. About 15.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45M for 11.35 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 127,162 shares to 412,693 shares, valued at $64.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Pete Corp.

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alberta again eases oil output curtailments – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “A Top Oil Stock That’s Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Attention Passive-Income Seekers: Nail Down $11250/Year With These 3 Cash Gushers – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.