Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position; Granite Investment Partners Lowered Its Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Position

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) stake by 86.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 20,000 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv now has $188.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 868,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – Magners cider maker C&C buys Conviviality wholesale arm; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) stake by 23.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)’s stock declined 22.90%. The Granite Investment Partners Llc holds 376,293 shares with $15.33 million value, down from 491,332 last quarter. Marcus & Millichap Inc now has $1.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 119,115 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Adj EPS 52c; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -16.98% below currents $95.76 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral”.

