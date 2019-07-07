Soros Fund Management Has Cut Ii Vi (IIVI) Holding by $369,297; Hs Management Partners Cut Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 72,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 622,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76 million, down from 695,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 293,817 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS REPORTS THREE NEW EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,042 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 24,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 479,080 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.78M for 23.80 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 252,602 shares to 518,462 shares, valued at $21.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 8.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $416,495 activity. Shares for $493,496 were bought by SADASIVAM SHAKER on Tuesday, May 21.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) Management Meetings Show M&A Engine Continues To Roll Forward, PT Rises to $31 at BTIG – StreetInsider.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Many Fiber-Optic Networking Stocks Rose at Least 12% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: FNSR,IIVI,FB,AVGO,V,MA,PYPL,UBER – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.87 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2017, also Forbes.com with their article: “Can Dunkin’ Brands Improve Its Fortunes In The Second Quarter? – Forbes” published on July 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Hope Dunkin’ Brands Doesn’t Get Bought Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dunkin’s Debt Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands +3% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.