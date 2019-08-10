Soros Fund Management Has Cut Coty (COTY) Position; Sothebys (BID)’s Sentiment Is 0.77

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $11.50M value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Coty Inc now has $7.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 2.29M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY SHR LOSS DILUTED – REPORTED $0.10; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c

Sothebys (BID) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 60 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 78 decreased and sold their stakes in Sothebys. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 41.36 million shares, down from 43.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sothebys in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 56 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity. 959,760 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) shares with value of $12.40 million were bought by HARF PETER.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 110,000 shares to 315,000 valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 252,602 shares and now owns 518,462 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Rampart Investment Ltd accumulated 73,451 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 27,691 shares. Amer International Grp owns 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 159,886 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 18.36M shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 1,492 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 282,429 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 271,584 shares. 38.48M are owned by Franklin Resource Inc. First Manhattan invested in 43,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Ltd invested in 832,754 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 857,147 shares. 3.12M are owned by Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jane Street Ltd Liability Co reported 1.05M shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Tuesday, July 2.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22 million for 16.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in Sotheby's for 1.34 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,797 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Point Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 6.66 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 2.01% in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Agency and Finance. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process.