Soros Fund Management Has Boosted By $5.60 Million Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake; Arcosa (ACA) Shorts Raised By 4.91%

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 160,000 shares as Nrg Energy Inc (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 460,000 shares with $16.16M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc now has $9.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 664,126 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) had an increase of 4.91% in short interest. ACA’s SI was 1.26M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.91% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 437,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)’s short sellers to cover ACA’s short positions. The SI to Arcosa Inc’s float is 2.61%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 285,826 shares traded. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcosa, Inc. to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Diversified Industrials and Services Conference – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinity’s CEO Wallace To Retire – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Arcosa, Inc. manufactures and sells infrastructure-related services and products for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through three divisions: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Among 4 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NRG Energy has $56 highest and $3900 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 23.59% above currents $39.04 stock price. NRG Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4900 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

More news for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “FuelCell Energy: Short-Lived Rally After Q3 Results As Debt Deadlines Loom – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 12, 2019 is yet another important article.

