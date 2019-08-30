Soros Fund Management Has Boosted By $10.61 Million Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Electro Sensors (ELSE) Has 2 Sentiment

Electro Sensors Inc (ELSE) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 2 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 1 decreased and sold positions in Electro Sensors Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 124,979 shares, down from 241,212 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electro Sensors Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 95.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 252,602 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 518,462 shares with $21.88 million value, up from 265,860 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $67.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 3.23 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Ken Morgan – Concord – 03/12/2018 11:22 AM; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation, Benefits 44% of Net Revenue; 07/03/2018 – DAIMLER: MORGAN STANLEY VOTING RIGHTS FELL TO 9.68% ON FEB. 28; 01/05/2018 – CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN MEMO TO MORGAN STANLEY STAFF; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era; 13/03/2018 – ICADE SA ICAD.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 84 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 6,093 shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. Electro-Sensors, Inc. (ELSE) has declined 17.60% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.60% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $17,873 activity.

More notable recent Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Cinemark Holdings and Cedar Fair – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Juniper Networks, Perspecta and Ebix – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: LyondellBasell Industries, Avery Dennison and Schlumberger – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Paying for Someone Elseâ€™s Mistakes? This Companyâ€™s Mix-Ups Could Be Scrambling Your Finances – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Take Five: The last of the summer wine – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Electro-Sensors, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company has market cap of $13.07 million. It offers various monitoring systems, which measure actual machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. It has a 44.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors into alarm signals, computer inputs, or digital displays.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electro-Sensors, Inc. for 27,618 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 222 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 91,600 shares.

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Gaithersburg biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Baltimore Business Journal”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 736,710 shares. 343,200 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Cohen & Steers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 124,726 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund accumulated 25,820 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.28% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clough Capital Prtn Lp has 181,400 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 21 shares. Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 2.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 733,288 shares. Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 0.09% or 160,320 shares. Orca Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Advisor Prns Limited stated it has 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co has 36,119 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 276,852 shares.