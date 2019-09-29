Soros Fund Management Decreased Position in Celgene (Put) (CELG) as Stock Price Declined; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 110,924 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 95,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 34,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Higher dose of Arena Pharma’s bowel disease drug meets study goal; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Will Shr 50% of U.S. Costs and Profits; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Denali Capital Clo Xii, Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd Amern (NYSE:HMC) by 96,962 shares to 13,185 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 25,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,539 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc Sponsored.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 44,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 8,148 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Fund. Cap Research Global holds 4.39M shares. Park Corp Oh holds 8,285 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdings Inc reported 321,579 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 2,559 shares. 26,534 are held by Windward Mngmt Communication Ca. Rampart Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.51% or 37,652 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 31 shares. 46 are held by Peoples Fincl Serv. Kessler Investment Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 525,351 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 43,419 are owned by Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Llc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 193,438 shares to 518,629 shares, valued at $97.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 212,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI).