Soros Fund Management Decreased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Stake by $8.03 Million; Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $14.58 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 26,555 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Revenue Up 5%; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Smith & Nephew, Inc.- Smith & Nephew Whipknot Soft Tissue Cinch #5 Sutures. PN: 7211015; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57 million, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $145.6. About 39,806 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 4.05 million shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $142.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.