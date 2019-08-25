Soros Fund Management Decreased By $17.96 Million Its Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Svb Finl Group (SIVB) stake by 94.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 80,885 shares as Svb Finl Group (SIVB)’s stock declined 7.37%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 4,412 shares with $981,000 value, down from 85,297 last quarter. Svb Finl Group now has $9.67B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13

Among 4 analysts covering Crombie Real Estate (TSE:CRR.UN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crombie Real Estate has $15.25 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $14.81’s average target is -3.64% below currents $15.37 stock price. Crombie Real Estate had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Desjardins Securities maintained Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Desjardins Securities has “Hold” rating and $14.5 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Raymond James. See Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 112,709 shares traded. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties in Atlantic Canada. It has a 19.53 P/E ratio. The firm invests in retail, office, and mixed-use properties.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity. Clendening John S also bought $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Int Sarl holds 12,900 shares. Guardian Tru accumulated 193,719 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.01% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 3,077 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 126,521 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Adage Partners Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 176,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 14,263 shares. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 28,639 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0% or 1,155 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding invested in 0.06% or 291,721 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 3,820 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,341 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Gci Liberty Inc stake by 235,000 shares to 1.15 million valued at $63.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 300,000 shares and now owns 500,000 shares. Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was raised too.