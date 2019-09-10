Soros Fund Management Cut Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $66.71 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Security National Trust Co Raised Its Stake

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 8.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 24.82M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.70 million, down from 33.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 3.98 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,539 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, up from 1,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.31. About 1.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 327,875 shares to 876,622 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 241,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.