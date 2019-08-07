Soros Fund Management Boosted Its T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding; Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $1.63 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 54,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 46,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 362,825 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 68,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,247 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.26M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 01/05/2018 – TMUS, S: CFO Carter notes @TMobile has “absolute capacity” to support the new roaming agreement with Sprint. @SievertMike adds protections are in place to make sure it doesn’t impact $TMUS user experience; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 15,110 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Castleark Ltd Co stated it has 26,830 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 2,750 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 189 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 5.31M shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Ltd has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 43,450 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 113 shares. C Grp Incorporated A S holds 68,557 shares. American & Mngmt Commerce accumulated 11,200 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ashford Capital Management owns 0.1% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 3,797 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 285 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $33.10 million activity. The insider Sachdev Amit sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32 million. Silva Paul M also sold $759,367 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. 111,431 shares were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M, worth $20.08 million.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 19.50 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 15.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 4,281 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 660 shares. American Century reported 86,598 shares. Maplelane Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 108,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 55,354 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 154 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,785 shares. Nippon Life Americas Incorporated holds 187,940 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. 329,550 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Corp reported 27,410 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,409 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 12,122 shares in its portfolio. 5,750 are owned by C M Bidwell &. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 14,936 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.