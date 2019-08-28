Soros Fund Management Boosted Intelsat S A (I) Holding; Gfs Advisors Has Upped Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position

Gfs Advisors Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gfs Advisors Llc acquired 279,186 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Gfs Advisors Llc holds 5.66 million shares with $26.28M value, up from 5.38 million last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 2.44 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM HOLDINGS CEO JAIME MUGUIRO SPEAKS IN NY; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX – ADVERSE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND U.S. ALSO AFFECTED VOLUMES FOR PRODUCTS AND EBITDA GENERATION DURING 1Q18; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS EXPECTS $800 MILLION OF CAPEX THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 09/05/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces a Securities Case Has Been Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018 (CX); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Soros Fund Management Llc increased Intelsat S A (I) stake by 59.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc acquired 327,875 shares as Intelsat S A (I)’s stock rose 8.69%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 876,622 shares with $13.73 million value, up from 548,747 last quarter. Intelsat S A now has $2.82B valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 578,368 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 04/05/2018 – Uganda Joins Forces with Intelsat, ITSO and MTN to Accelerate 3G Network Infrastructure Deployment in Rural Areas; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 8.34M shares to 24.82 million valued at $215.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lions Gate Entmnt Corp stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intelsat has $57 highest and $2200 lowest target. $35.33’s average target is 76.30% above currents $20.04 stock price. Intelsat had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3 to “Overweight”.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 104.56% above currents $3.29 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse.

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,429 shares to 4,850 valued at $597,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 1,639 shares and now owns 16,760 shares. Dowdupont Inc was reduced too.