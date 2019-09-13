Soroban Capital Partners LP Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding; Adage Capital Partners Gp Raised U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) Holding By $600,000

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc acquired 50,000 shares as U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA)’s stock declined 5.71%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 287,546 shares with $3.68M value, up from 237,546 last quarter. U S Silica Hldgs Inc now has $801.29M valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 1.03M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N SAYS MAKING “VERY GOOD” PROGRESS ON 2 NEW IN-BASIN MINES IN WEST TEXAS – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q Net $31.3M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $95.4M; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA – QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHARE WILL BE PAYABLE ON JULY 6; 19/03/2018 – US Silica Sees Deal Closing by Month’s End; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica: Deal Is Expected to Be Accretive in the Fourth Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 19.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp acquired 561,097 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 3.41M shares with $577.90M value, up from 2.85M last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $466.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $179.16. About 8.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does It Make Sense To Buy U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:SLCA) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hi-Crush, U.S. Silica see diminished activity through year’s end – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Silica Holdings has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.67’s average target is -2.02% below currents $10.89 stock price. U.S. Silica Holdings had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by RF Lafferty to “Hold” on Tuesday, September 10.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 354,300 shares to 935,021 valued at $31.07 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 14,900 shares and now owns 450,033 shares. Gms Inc was reduced too.