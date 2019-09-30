Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $71.58 Million as Share Price Declined; Luminus Management Has Lifted Position in Mrc Global (MRC) by $10.76 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Mrc Global Inc (MRC) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 632,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.74M, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Mrc Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 536,796 shares traded. MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has declined 29.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MRC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MRC Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRC); 04/04/2018 – KNOW Identity Awards Names Reed Taussig `CEO of the Year’, While ThreatMetrix Wins MRC Technology Award; 21/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global Reprices Term Loan B; 26/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Royals perform well at MRC meet; 02/05/2018 – MRC Global 1Q EPS 13c; 12/04/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Ubs O’Connor LLC Exits Position in MRC Global; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MRC GLOBAL (US) RATING TO B1; OUTLOOK STABLE

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.33M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.00M, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 1.35M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 148,124 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $128.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Pr (Call) (XOP) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70M shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MRC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 4.37% less from 81.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 155,949 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 134,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) for 50,160 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). 453,458 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,953 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 1.11 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,479 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 213,878 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.05% in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC). Citigroup Inc invested in 28,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De invested in 376 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.99 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares to 362,766 shares, valued at $392.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 910,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).