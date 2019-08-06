Soroban Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake in Sap Se (SAP) as Stock Declined; Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Increased West Bancorporation (WTBA) Holding

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 747,619 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 15/05/2018 – Corra Attracts Top SAP Hybris Talent; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 12/03/2018 – SAP SAE NAMES CATHY SMITH MD FOR AFRICA OPERATIONS; 13/04/2018 – SAP: Contract of CHRO Extended Until March 31 2024; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 10/04/2018 – SAP Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Pricing Model

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Bancorporation (WTBA) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 28,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% . The institutional investor held 231,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 203,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 18,282 shares traded. West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has declined 14.25% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WTBA News: 19/04/2018 DJ West Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTBA); 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC – JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.40B for 26.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $327,248 activity. Vaughan Therese M had bought 1,200 shares worth $25,680. 5,000 shares were bought by MILLIGAN GEORGE D, worth $106,450 on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,636 was bought by SCHULER STEVEN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold WTBA shares while 16 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.31 million shares or 1.29% more from 5.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 6,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Opus Limited Liability Company owns 31,176 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 16,100 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Btc Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.35% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) for 105,340 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) for 54,770 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) for 305 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) or 188 shares. 351,552 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Plc has invested 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Invesco Ltd invested in 49,340 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).