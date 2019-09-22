Soroban Capital Partners LP Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Decreased by $71.58 Million as Stock Declined; Covington Investment Advisors Boosted Its Humana (HUM) Holding by $339,200; Stock Rose

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.28. About 768,203 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jones; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal; 23/04/2018 – Humana, TPG Cap and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, to Acquire Curo Health Services; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CAPITAL – “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Humana Named to List of Top 50 Companies for Diversity; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food lnsecurity Among Veterans Across the Country

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 550,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.33 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694.00M, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.85 million shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $679.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.