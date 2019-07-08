Soroban Capital Partners LP Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased by $226.27 Million; Keybank National Association Holds Stake in Zoetis (ZTS)

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 58,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,870 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.65M, up from 335,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 1.20M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.55 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $425.92M, down from 3.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 2.01M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Il has 6,087 shares. Hendley And Com accumulated 2.94% or 34,335 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 125,170 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 189,500 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 32,159 are held by Park National Oh. De Burlo Grp Inc owns 0.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,089 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La reported 15,410 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Greenhaven Assoc reported 2,032 shares stake. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.06% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Roosevelt Invest Grp stated it has 124,443 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Addenda Cap has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 22,895 shares. Shufro Rose Commerce Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Soroban Capital LP holds 7.71% or 2.55 million shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 2,188 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Gp has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). M&T Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 361,008 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 31,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluestein R H Co has 200,667 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 409,431 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.29% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 25,453 are held by Profund Advsrs Ltd. 2,888 are held by Huntington State Bank. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 3,697 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 813 shares. Ci Incorporated owns 0% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1,400 shares. Hallmark Capital reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). First Citizens Financial Bank Tru owns 0.35% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 31,355 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 1.19% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd owns 2,211 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,089 shares to 254,942 shares, valued at $41.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 16,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,997 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.