Soroban Capital Partners LP Stake in Sony (SNE) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; As Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Valuation Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Stake by $3.23 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39 million, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.27M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – 6758.JP: Sony Announces EMI Music as a Consolidated Subsidiary (Nikkei) – ! $JP; 13/04/2018 – Sony’s Hirai eschewed Band-Aid solutions to heal earnings; 22/05/2018 – Sony’s new boss abandons profit targets to focus on long game; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 07/05/2018 – The big music labels are selling big chunks of their Spotify stakes First Sony, now Warner Music Group; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 14/05/2018 – Sony Financial Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 21/05/2018 – Sony says to pay $2.3 bln to make EMI Music consolidated unit; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 31/03/2018 – Kenichiro Yoshida takes control of Sony on Sunday. The new boss shelves “cost-cutter” title for now and will focus on creating new businesses

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 35,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.49M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.50 million, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.13 million shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 22/05/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST NAMES DAVID I. KIM HEAD OF SALES ASIA-PACIFIC; 19/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Private Equity Audit via Blockchain Technology with PwC; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 22/05/2018 – Northern Trust Names New Head of Sales for Asia-Pacific; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 13/03/2018 – Northern Trust to Provide Investment Management and Advisory Services to The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation; 18/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,922 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, a Japan-based fund reported 2,200 shares. First Manhattan has 101,382 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 1,800 shares. 900 were accumulated by One Trading Limited Partnership. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Kistler holds 49 shares. Acadian Asset Llc owns 669 shares. 23,195 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. King Luther Mgmt reported 67,461 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 7.37 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,559 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 2,384 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 538,097 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 39,028 shares to 313,122 shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc. by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,147 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $339.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.