Soroban Capital Partners LP Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Lowered by $31.08 Million; Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Stillwater Capital Advisors Increased Its Position

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50. About 490,855 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.56. About 444,229 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HAS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PRODUCTION COSTS FOR SUPER DESOX AND SUPER DESOX OCI ADDITIVES

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 1.00M shares to 21.00M shares, valued at $511.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 910,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 4,000 shares. $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Fil owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 109,999 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 83,393 shares. Highline Cap Limited Partnership holds 5.43% or 974,080 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 55,802 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has invested 0.06% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Zeke has 0.07% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 9,243 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Dsam (London) Ltd owns 50,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Cullinan Assocs, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 33,457 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 1,718 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company reported 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Riggs Asset Managment owns 0.11% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 3,680 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 3,600 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Foster & Motley holds 0.76% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 101,679 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 33,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 603,308 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 565,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards reported 53 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 104,651 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,956 shares to 17,950 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,351 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).