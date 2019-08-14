Soroban Capital Partners LP Raised Its Sony (SNE) Holding by $42.64 Million; Harvest Management Increased Its Position in Mitek Sys (MITK) as Stock Value Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 53.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.39M, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 918,397 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony and Mubadala Capital Have Been Partners in Administering EMI Music Publishing; 09/03/2018 – SONY ALREADY OWNS ABOUT 40% OF EMI, OPERATES THE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – ITC Found That Sony Is Unlawfully Importing Into the U.S. Magnetic Data Storage Cartridge Products That Infringe Fujifilm U.S. Patent; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 19/03/2018 – DENSO IS INVESTING 30 BILLION YEN ($282 MILLION) IN JOLED, A SPINOFF OF SONY’S AND PANASONIC’S DISPLAY BUSINESSES – NIKKEI; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Christine Birch Out as Sony Domestic Marketing Chief; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 01/05/2018 – Esa-Pekka Salonen: The Complete Sony Recordings Available May 4, 2018 From Sony Classical

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 211,644 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sony: Overreaction After Disappointing Q3 Results – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Loebâ€™s Third Point Is Bullish On Sony Corporation (SNE) â€“ â€œA Strong Sony Letterâ€ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 2.13M shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $259.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.14% or 83,950 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs invested 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Gamco Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,800 shares. 161,109 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Company. S Squared Technology Llc has invested 4.09% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). State Street accumulated 596,853 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 11,680 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,780 shares. Teton Advisors invested in 82,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co reported 15,000 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 18,179 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 12,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Invesco Limited owns 30,086 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.