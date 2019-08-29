Soroban Capital Partners LP Position in Sap Se (SAP) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Its Abb LTD (ABB) Stake by $7.77 Million; Valuation Declined

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54 million, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 126,502 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 08/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ESKOM SAYS TO INVESTIGATE THE CONTRACT WITH GERMAN SOFTWARE MAKER SAP TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANY’S PROCEDURES AND POLICIES; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF PAYMENTS TO S.AFRICAN GOVERNMENT OR STATE-OWNED COMPANY OFFICIALS; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 24/04/2018 – SAP Increases Sales Forecast on M&A, Cloud Business (Video); 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CFO SAYS SEES VERY LIMITED INCREASES IN CAPEX AFTER 2018; 05/04/2018 – SAP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CALLIDUS SOFTWARE; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 29.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 431,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.89 million, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 644,553 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 19/04/2018 – Solid order growth gives ABB strong start to year; 15/04/2018 – ABB TO CONTINUE ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MGMT, SPIESSHOFER TELLS HB; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 17/04/2018 – VW unit Electrify America selects suppliers for U.S. EV chargers; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.29M shares to 3.15 million shares, valued at $131.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 2.19M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.24M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 541,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 26.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.