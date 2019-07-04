Soroban Capital Partners LP Position in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Electron Capital Partners Continues to Hold Stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41 million, up from 5.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64 million, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 108,851 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 5.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 16/03/2018 – DoJ AL Middle: Tribunal de Jurados Federal Condenan Mujer de El Paso en Caso de Secuestración; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 23/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Stops Big Marijuana Load at El Paso Port; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 14/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 100 Of El Paso Electric Co

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 190,132 shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $117.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 62,023 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Jpmorgan Chase owns 642,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 502,414 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.02% or 12,800 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Management Inc has invested 0.11% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Amer Interest Gp Inc reported 30,632 shares. The Missouri-based Ent Service has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 758,958 shares. First Tru LP accumulated 0.06% or 525,822 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.02% or 10,251 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 416,109 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).