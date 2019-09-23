Soroban Capital Partners LP Position in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Cut by $31.08 Million as Stock Value Declined; Dennys (DENN) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.99 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 1.47 million shares traded or 163.29% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 199,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 3.38M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.29 million, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 784,040 shares traded or 66.28% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 46,412 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $39.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 345,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91 million for 38.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teton Advsrs reported 0.12% stake. Numerixs Investment Technologies stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management has 25,775 shares. Federated Pa has 2,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,291 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.06% or 3.39 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 380,900 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 22,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 110,984 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Avenir holds 3.86 million shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 18,700 shares in its portfolio. Beddow Mngmt has 152,446 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Parametric Associate has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,487 shares. L S Advsr reported 9,245 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2,745 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Cwm Llc holds 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 16 shares. Citadel Advsrs owns 72,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 90,910 shares. Barclays Public Llc invested in 42,503 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,243 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 663,048 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 375 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd stated it has 16,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Com reported 6,615 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). State Street reported 823,061 shares stake.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. also bought $68,210 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, August 2. 4,000 shares were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III, worth $276,160.