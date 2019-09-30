Soroban Capital Partners LP Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Peoples Financial Services Has Boosted by $1.29 Million Its Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 561,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.90M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 9.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Peoples Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 97.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peoples Financial Services Corp bought 40,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 81,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, up from 41,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peoples Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 1.46 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 573,297 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $247.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

