Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) as Stock Declined; Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.35 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 billion, up from 896.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 42.85 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 20/04/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 3,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $27.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.07 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 15,336 are owned by Somerset Tru. Rampart Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 9,814 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 10,013 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Incorporated Adv, New York-based fund reported 3,625 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,557 shares. Scotia Capital holds 0.02% or 7,460 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.13% or 2.85 million shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 10,496 shares. Pension Ser has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mirae Asset Glob Invs, Korea-based fund reported 33,675 shares.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.