Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered By $245.11 Million Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding; BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (BNPQF) SI Increased By 139.29%

BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) had an increase of 139.29% in short interest. BNPQF’s SI was 100,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 139.29% from 42,000 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF)’s short sellers to cover BNPQF’s short positions. It closed at $47.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock rose 19.87%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.25 million shares with $259.54 million value, down from 4.38M last quarter. Sap Se now has $168.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 25/04/2018 – PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award; 08/05/2018 – SAP Offers Partner Qualification for SAP® Model Company to Speed Implementation of SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SAP Names HSBC This Year’s Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award Winner – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TOTVS: Watch This Brazilian Leader In ERP Software – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why DocuSign Shares Will Eventually Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.31B for 32.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SAP had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) rating on Monday, April 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16700 target. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 4. JMP Securities maintained the shares of SAP in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Outperform” rating.