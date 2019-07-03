Soroban Capital Partners LP Lowered By $245.11 Million Its Sap Se (SAP) Holding; BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (BNPQF) SI Increased By 139.29%

BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF) had an increase of 139.29% in short interest. BNPQF’s SI was 100,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 139.29% from 42,000 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 9 days are for BNP PARIBAS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BNPQF)’s short sellers to cover BNPQF’s short positions. It closed at $47.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock rose 19.87%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.25 million shares with $259.54 million value, down from 4.38M last quarter. Sap Se now has $168.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 25/04/2018 – PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award; 08/05/2018 – SAP Offers Partner Qualification for SAP® Model Company to Speed Implementation of SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SAP Names HSBC This Year’s Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award Winner – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BHP Group (BHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TOTVS: Watch This Brazilian Leader In ERP Software – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why DocuSign Shares Will Eventually Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.31B for 32.15 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.02% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP (NYSE:SAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SAP had 6 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) rating on Monday, April 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16700 target. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, February 4. JMP Securities maintained the shares of SAP in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Outperform” rating.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Ratings Chart

