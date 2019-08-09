Soroban Capital Partners LP Increased Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $59.94 Million as Shares Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder South State Raised Holding by $3.61 Million as Market Valuation Declined

South State Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 61,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 259,388 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.34 million, up from 198,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 12.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 681,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6.00 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.41M, up from 5.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $101.48. About 2.54M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – The semiconductor company also took steps to refile a takeover bid for Dutch semiconductor company NXP Semiconductors; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Partners Limited Co holds 67,751 shares. London Company Of Virginia reported 1.95% stake. Washington Tru Fincl Bank accumulated 21,216 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd holds 1.56% or 4,620 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 25,750 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs holds 55,506 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.26% or 3.55 million shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 82,655 shares. Stifel has invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ronna Sue Cohen, a Utah-based fund reported 235,808 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak has 2.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.04% or 4,378 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Mount Vernon Associate Md has invested 1.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heathbridge Capital Limited invested in 528,450 shares. Cullen Capital holds 94,185 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 6,821 shares to 45,466 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,666 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:MAR) by 676,313 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $125.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.