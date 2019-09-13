Soroban Capital Partners LP Increased Sony (SNE) Position; Leavell Investment Management Trimmed Total Systems Services (TSS) Position as Share Price Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 31.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 910,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75M, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 510,262 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check; 23/04/2018 – Sony works on housekeeping robot that can cook; 21/05/2018 – Sony to acquire Mubadala’s stake in EMI Music Publishing in $1.9 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – Sony to spend $2.3 bn to make EMI Music full subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY Rev Y8.54T Vs Y8.54T; 27/04/2018 – SONY 6758.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 699.05 BLN YEN (+177.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 735.00 BLN YEN (+5.1 %); 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS TO BOOK ABOUT 100 BLN YEN PROFIT AT OPERATING LEVEL WITH ACQUISITION OF REST OF STAKE IN EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 24/04/2018 – Hollywood Access, Inc. Teams Up With PR Firm, Schure Media Group and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony M

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 112,214 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.41M, down from 119,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 469,709 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns, Georgia-based fund reported 317,822 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.28% or 76,800 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.55M shares. Gam Ag has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Pointstate LP owns 13,200 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 6,262 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 40,001 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Llc holds 0.01% or 1,879 shares. Pacific Investment Management has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 40,000 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Zeke Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 8,358 shares. Dynamic Cap Limited reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 173,992 are held by Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Com. Signature And Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf by 29,770 shares to 65,250 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short U.S. Treasury Etf (SCHO) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.52M for 29.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 409,004 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $212.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

