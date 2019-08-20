Soroban Capital Partners LP Increased Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) as Share Value Rose; Ledyard National Bank Has Lowered Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 559,251 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Six Major Hotel Chains for Antitrust Scheme; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Marriott’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Positive; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 16,640 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 22,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $286.19. About 934,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 16,482 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0.01% or 9,682 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has 9,150 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 91,732 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 54 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.09% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 41,901 shares. Raymond James And accumulated 317,490 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Llc holds 764,851 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Argi Invest Service Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hartline Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 47,663 shares. Northern Corp invested in 3.00M shares or 0.09% of the stock. 600,098 are owned by Brown Advisory. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 892,232 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $339.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,248 shares to 54,301 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Industrials Etf (VIS) by 41,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

