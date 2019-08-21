Soroban Capital Partners LP Holds Stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR); Suncor Energy New (SU) Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $9.05 Million

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 282,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.64 million, up from 4.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.12. About 2.42M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 19/04/2018 – $SU.CA: Suncor oil refinery spews 8.5 tons a year of cyanide gas over low-income north Denver neighborhoods, state records show; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98 million, up from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 920,108 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Suncor Energy: Results Showing Surprising Stability – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Build a â€œMini Pensionâ€ With These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Should You Buy Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) Stock for Your TFSA Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why Does Warren Buffett Own $307 Million of Suncor (TSX:SU) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 14,675 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $146.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 12,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 46 shares. 6,483 are owned by Fiera Cap. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 118,102 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,734 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.2% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ftb accumulated 151 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 44 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.35% or 6,244 shares. Regions Fin stated it has 2,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sun Life Inc has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 138,227 shares. Brinker holds 5,197 shares. 26,043 were accumulated by Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management Lp. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S.-China Trade War Woes Mar Gaming Industry Prospects – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Accuray (ARAY) Reports Loss in Q4, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for Public Storage’s (PSA) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Soft Calvin Klein Unit Mar PVH Corp’s (PVH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.