Soroban Capital Partners LP Holding in Marriott Intl New (MAR) Increased by $307.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose While Gradient Investments Increased Its Holding

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 30320% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 4,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.1. About 572,780 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 27/04/2018 – Expedia CEO on Growth Strategy, HomeAway and Bookings (Video); 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO WAS $2.3 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 15% COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98M, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.06. About 1.88M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – Interval International Affiliates Marriott Vacation Club’s First Resort in Indonesia; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Company reported 3,700 shares. 4,016 were accumulated by Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,666 shares stake. Invesco has 0.08% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 72,022 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 797,481 shares. Garde Capital reported 4,549 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,102 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 176,247 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc invested in 436,493 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Group Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oppenheimer & Company accumulated 9,497 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Colony Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16,144 shares to 95,871 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 167,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,101 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expedia (EXPE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, EA – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Down 7.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Expedia Differ From Booking.com? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marriott International Inc (New) (MAR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News For Mar 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Declares Senior Notes Offering Due to Mature in 2027 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.35M shares to 2.55 million shares, valued at $425.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 368,894 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 6,612 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,784 shares. Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Windward Capital Mngmt Com Ca accumulated 143,336 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Allstate accumulated 30,261 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 262,756 shares stake. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,926 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 112,435 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Communications has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Smith Salley & owns 5,230 shares. 357,523 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 29,396 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.