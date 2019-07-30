Soroban Capital Partners LP Holding in Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Decreased by $84.54 Million as Shares Rose; Horan Capital Management Boosted Holding in Thor Inds (THO) by $1.51 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 168,578 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 39.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.67% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 676,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.09 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 378,421 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 28/03/2018 – Marriott Irvine Spectrum Grand Opening Signals Growth And New Energy In So-Cal; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rech And Mgmt stated it has 12,603 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd owns 4,942 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 1,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 219,291 shares. Asset Mngmt holds 18,938 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 0.03% or 4,021 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. 2,914 are owned by Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 2,041 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0.36% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Willingdon Wealth accumulated 10,278 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Stifel Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 112,435 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for JPMorgan, Thermo Fisher & Broadcom – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will E&P Capex Slowdown Mar Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Marriott International, Inc. – MAR – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hyatt Opens Hyatt Regency Hotel in France, Eyes Unit Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.45 million for 22.58 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 681,097 shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $530.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Peter Orthwein to Step Down as Executive Chairman and Assume Role of Chairman Emeritus – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thor Keeps Accelerating Its Power – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.