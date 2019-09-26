Soroban Capital Partners LP Holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Has Trimmed by $31.08 Million as Valuation Declined; M&R Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) as Share Price Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 409,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212.42M, down from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.99. About 386,374 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 26/04/2018 – Grace Appoints Jeremy Rohen Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,309 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 49,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 2.75M shares traded or 46.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. Dockman William C. had bought 1,000 shares worth $68,210. La Force Andrew Hudson III had bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160 on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.85M shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $679.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Management Gru accumulated 275,932 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 10,306 are owned by United Service Automobile Association. 511,063 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,206 shares. Preferred Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 1,070 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 60,864 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 252,360 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.05% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Moreover, Temasek (Private) has 1.19% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 2.19 million shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% or 48,400 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sir Ltd Partnership holds 2.94% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 221,217 shares.

