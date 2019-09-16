Soroban Capital Partners LP Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised by $94.83 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Position by $333,919 as Stock Rose

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 561,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 3.41 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.90M, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 5.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 2,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,089 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 17,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 749,686 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 573,297 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $247.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.49 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

